Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Pearl River Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Topgolf Callaway Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,657,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,472,000 after purchasing an additional 172,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,235,000 after purchasing an additional 502,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MODG opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

MODG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

