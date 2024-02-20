Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

