Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

