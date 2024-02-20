Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

