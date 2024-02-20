Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,486,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,194,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.