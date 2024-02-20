Perficient (PRFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. Perficient has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,164 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,625 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,015 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

