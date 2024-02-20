Perficient (PRFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perficient Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. Perficient has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Perficient
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PRFT
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.