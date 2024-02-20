PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 47.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 61,251 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4,423.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $306,000.

PMX stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

