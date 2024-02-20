Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $106,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

