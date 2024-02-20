Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 173.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pool by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.38.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $387.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.