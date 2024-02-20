PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PRCT stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
