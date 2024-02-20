PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

