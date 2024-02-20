Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Prudential Financial worth $287,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.