Prudential PLC Buys 26,571 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 174.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

