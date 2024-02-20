Prudential PLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DVN stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
