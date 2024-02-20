Prudential PLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

