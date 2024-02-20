Prudential PLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.