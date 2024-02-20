Prudential PLC Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

