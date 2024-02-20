PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Cut by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of PTC by 71.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC by 64.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $185.07.

Insider Transactions at PTC

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,850 shares of company stock worth $12,356,346. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

