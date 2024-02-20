Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) vs. Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 2.10% 35.70% 6.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Gibson Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $50.60 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy $8.49 billion 0.29 $171.72 million $1.12 13.79

Dividends

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Gibson Energy pays out 102.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pyxis Tankers and Gibson Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibson Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Gibson Energy has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 54.05%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Pyxis Tankers on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of four tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

