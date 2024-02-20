Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE AYA opened at C$10.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 338.67 and a beta of 1.39. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.75.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

