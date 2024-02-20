Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By Zacks Research

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess stock opened at $219.04 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.12 and its 200-day moving average is $242.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

