Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Wedbush

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

