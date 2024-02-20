Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Issued By Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

