Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for The GEO Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $12.23 on Monday. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

