Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Boosted by William Blair

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

