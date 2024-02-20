Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $80,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.