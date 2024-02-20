Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Decreased by Roth Capital

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Generac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Generac by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

