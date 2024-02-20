Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Lowered by Analyst

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LH opened at $216.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,045,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,776 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 786,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

