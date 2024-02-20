Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Decreased by Analyst

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PC Connection in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
PC Connection Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.55.
PC Connection Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PC Connection by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PC Connection by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,960,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
