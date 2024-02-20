Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Lowered by Analyst

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PolyPid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

