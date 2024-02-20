Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lowered by Analyst

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for QuidelOrtho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QuidelOrtho’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

