Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Increased by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

RGLD stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

