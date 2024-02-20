Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reduced by Raymond James

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

RGLD opened at $108.65 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,643,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,303,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,581,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

