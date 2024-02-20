Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Xerox Holdings Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Xerox in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.