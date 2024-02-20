Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Issued By Zacks Research

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of AIT opened at $189.04 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $190.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

