Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CoreCard Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CoreCard in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Shares of CCRD stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CoreCard during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCard by 34.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreCard during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCard by 12.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

