Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CoreCard Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CoreCard in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
CoreCard Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CCRD stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCard
CoreCard Company Profile
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
Further Reading
