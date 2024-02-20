Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Issued By Zacks Research

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $85.55 on Monday. Kirby has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,972 shares of company stock worth $4,320,147. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

