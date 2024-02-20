Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $134.19 on Monday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

