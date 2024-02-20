Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $397.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

