Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Increased by Roth Capital

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Arch Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

