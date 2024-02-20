Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

NYSE DOV opened at $161.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $164.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,116,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after buying an additional 137,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

