Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Read Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $271.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.82 and its 200 day moving average is $242.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,107,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.