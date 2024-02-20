Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. HSBC assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $98.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

