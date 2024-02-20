Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted by Wedbush

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $98.29 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,816.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 76,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

