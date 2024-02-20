Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Boosted by Analyst

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $147.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

