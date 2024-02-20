Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.46 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $187.77 million, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

