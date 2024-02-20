Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $62.09 on Monday. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

