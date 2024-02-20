Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of XEL opened at $59.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

