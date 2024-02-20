Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Reduced by Analyst

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) – BWS Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immersion in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Immersion’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immersion stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 78,048 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Immersion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,669,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 960,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 2,275.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Immersion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 11,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,544,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,735,517.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 72,625 shares of company stock worth $547,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

