QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $55.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.11%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.