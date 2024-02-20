QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 268,822 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

